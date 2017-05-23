Wednesday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.