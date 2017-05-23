Wednesday Weather

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Memorial Day
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
