Tuesday Weather

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 76.