Staying on top of things at the SRCA drag strip

The Sunflower Rod and Custom Association (SRCA) scheduled 10 NHRA Summit Points races in 2016. Due to weather, the SRCA drag strip west of Great Bend lost two Summit Points races.

Hank Denning, SRCA Board of Directors President, says eight races is about the minimum amount of races the drag strip can run to keep even on their expenses. Denning says the SRCA already lost the first points race because of weather, but hopefully mother nature will hold off for the second race this weekend.

The SRCA purchased a surface grinder for the track to keep the bumps down, an operation they used to contract out.

In 2012, the SRCA received a loan from the City of Great Bend to make improvements to the track. A $20,000 payment was made last year, and Denning says 2017 will be the final payment to the city.

Denning was impressed by the city’s move to repave the concrete slab near the Great Bend Expo Complex.

Denning says 4,666 spectators came through the gates last year and there were 2,038 race team entries. The 2017 race schedule is listed at srcadragstrip.com.