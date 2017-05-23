Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Awards First DAISY Award

Kathleen Remy, RN, is the first ever recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH). She received the award two weeks ago to kick off National Hospital Week/Nurses Week. The surprise presentation included family members and co-workers, including the person who nominated her.

Remy was nominated for the special attention she paid to a patient who had a mental illness and had been admitted to the Acute Unit. The patient was very unsettled and needed compassion and companionship that went beyond the RN care. The patient would come out of their room to seek out people because the patient did not want to be alone. Kathleen would do charting and paperwork in the patient’s room to keep her company. She spent time and talked with the patient during meals and down time. When the family arrived they were appreciative of the one on one care their family member had received.

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. PVCH is proud to be a DAISY Award Hospital Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor annually. The winner was selected by the PVCH Patient, Family Advocacy Council based on blinded nominations.