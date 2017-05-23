Marine life through the eyes of James Mages to show at the Shafer Gallery

The Shafer Gallery will host an opening reception “Mages’ Marine Marvel’s” by James Mages at 6 p.m. May 25 and will run through July 19. This show consists of metal and wood work along with digital renderings. Each piece hits viewers with color and texture which is pleasing to the eye.

Mages possesses a Bachelor of Arts, Masters in Ceramics with a sculpture minor and a Master of Fine Arts in Drawing from Fort Hays State University. Mages has completed work of all scales for many clients throughout the years. In addition to commissioned work, he loves working on his personal projects which are mostly inspired by his passion for sea creatures.

In 1993, Mages took a trip to Hawaii and Guam where he spent time in the ocean snorkeling and scuba diving.

“Getting in the water and seeing all the sea life started my passion for creating marine artwork,” Mages said.

Following his experience in the water with the fish, he began to sketch and create wax sculptures of creatures from the sea. Since then, his style has developed into the colorful and whimsical style seen in his show. Mages works to capture the imagination many adults lose and molds that into his creations making fish that may not be real, or at least not discovered yet.

“We have probably discovered around a third of the actual sea life we have in our oceans,” he said. “I watch these documentaries where they discover these new creatures. I love seeing how awesome and colorful they are.”

Mages’ colorful and imaginative creations are enjoyed by many but in particular, they tend to capture and hold the attention of children. The Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes saw the opportunity this provided the gallery, which works with schools during the summer.

“In the spring we started the Glen and Elaine Mull Classroom Outreach program and with that, we got a response from a number of different schools in the area about bringing their summer school classes to the gallery for activities,” Barnes said. “With James’s fish which are very whimsical and fun, we thought this would be a visual show that kids could relate too. It is high-quality work that is beautifully done but it is also facilitates a broad audience. No matter who you are, you can’t help but smile when you see his work.”

When Mages spoke about his work two things stood out: hard work and gratitude.

“The thing about art is it’s like three percent inspiration and 97 percent perspiration,” Mages said. “You can start a project that looks great but if it’s not done, it’s a zero, it just doesn’t work.”

Behind his hard work lies the people who supported him on his journey.

“There are countless people who if they had not helped me, I wouldn’t have been successful,” he said. “I am just so thankful for them all.”