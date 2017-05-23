Great Bend switching to a new logo

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes has been working for a number of months to find a logo that is updated and simplified for the City of Great Bend.

Hayes says there are a few city departments that are using different logos and wants to get everyone with a unison look. Many cities are going with a simplified look and Hayes took two options to the Great Bend City Council to choose from last week.

Christina Hayes Audio

The current logo consisted of a river with a few birds flying at the wetlands. Choosing between a script text and block letters underlined by a river, the city council chose the logo with block letters.

Hayes says it will take time to make the transition on all uniforms, letterheads, signs, and everything that needs a new logo but it will start being used immediately.