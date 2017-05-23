Great Bend Post

Great Bend switching to a new logo

New City of Great Bend logo

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes has been working for a number of months to find a logo that is updated and simplified for the City of Great Bend.

Hayes says there are a few city departments that are using different logos and wants to get everyone with a unison look. Many cities are going with a simplified look and Hayes took two options to the Great Bend City Council to choose from last week.

Christina Hayes Audio

 

Old City of Great Bend logo

The current logo consisted of a river with a few birds flying at the wetlands. Choosing between a script text and block letters underlined by a river, the city council chose the logo with block letters.

Hayes says it will take time to make the transition on all uniforms, letterheads, signs, and everything that needs a new logo but it will start being used immediately.

