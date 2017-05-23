Cop Shop (5/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/22)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 12:17 p.m. a burglary was reported at 457 SE 20 Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:38 p.m. Ralph Tuey Jr. was arrested on Hutchinson Municipal Court warrant at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
5/23
Traffic Arrest
At 3:51 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at Broadway Avenue & Washington.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:42 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at 172 N. US 281 Highway.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/22)
Convulsions / Seizures
At 1:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3400 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 4:13 p.m. Jame Burton at 1111 Stone Street reported someone putting sugar in a gas can he used to fill his tank. Total loss is $1,500.00.
Theft
At 5:01 p.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported a subject leaving without paying for fuel.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:46 p.m. a report of someone stealing tools from his truck at 3414 Broadway was made.
Traffic Arrest
At 7:10 p.m. Claudio Chavez was arrested for open container and no DL at 8th Street & Frey Street. Chavez was transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked in lieu of bond.
5/23
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:04 a.m. Kyle Fuchs struck a parked bus and left the scene. Fuchs was found later he was cited.
Traumatic Injuries
At 5:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 55. Handled by the Great Bend Fire Department.
