Cop Shop (5/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/22)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:17 p.m. a burglary was reported at 457 SE 20 Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:38 p.m. Ralph Tuey Jr. was arrested on Hutchinson Municipal Court warrant at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

5/23

Traffic Arrest

At 3:51 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at Broadway Avenue & Washington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:42 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at 172 N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/22)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 1:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3400 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:13 p.m. Jame Burton at 1111 Stone Street reported someone putting sugar in a gas can he used to fill his tank. Total loss is $1,500.00.

Theft

At 5:01 p.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported a subject leaving without paying for fuel.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:46 p.m. a report of someone stealing tools from his truck at 3414 Broadway was made.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:10 p.m. Claudio Chavez was arrested for open container and no DL at 8th Street & Frey Street. Chavez was transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked in lieu of bond.

5/23

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:04 a.m. Kyle Fuchs struck a parked bus and left the scene. Fuchs was found later he was cited.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 55. Handled by the Great Bend Fire Department.