GREAT BEND — Carole Kay Butler, 72, died May 16, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital in Great Bend. She was born Dec. 1, 1944, at Great Bend, the daughter of Otis Woodrow and Ruby (Henning) Hart. She was a 1962 graduate of Great Bend High School. She married Gary McArthur in 1964 and they divorced in 1973. She then married C.W. Butler Feb. 14, 1974, at Great Bend. She worked at First National Bank from 1971 to 1990 and then at Security State Bank and UMB Bank from 1990 to 1994.

After marrying C.W., he and Carole traveled to Europe several times, spent a week every year in Mexico, went to Hawaii and went on several cruises. They purchased their first motorhome in 1998, ending their overseas travels. They purchased their second motorhome in 2004, putting many miles on these RVs, only to cease travels due to Carole’s illness, multiple system atrophy, diagnosed in 2010. Carole and C.W. owned and remodeled many rental properties in Great Bend.

Survivors include her husband and best friend, C. W. Butler, of the home; two step-sons, Curtis Butler and his wife Norma of Great Bend, and Keith Butler and his wife Brenda of Parsons; five grandchildren, Chris Phillips of Arvada, Colo.; Angie Butler of Manhattan; Dr. Matthew Butler of Wichita; Marisa Butler of Coffeyville; and Dr. Katie Butler of Gainesville, Fla.; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandy Hart of Derby; and one niece, Amanda Mingoli and her husband Dan of Olathe. She was preceded in death by brother, Larry Hart.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor David Hollis officiating. Inurnment will be in Great Bend Cemetery Mausoleum. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

