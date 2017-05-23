Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/22)

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend for BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alejandro Zamarippa of Great Bend for BTDC case for no driver’s license, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Demel of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, bond is $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Derek Marley of Pawnee Rock on Central Kansas Community Corrections case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Megan Briggs of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery and abuse of a child, bond set at $75,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Claudio Chavez of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $726.00 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S. GBMC case for no DL, no insurance, and ITOL, bond set at $500.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Zachary Briggs of Garden City on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery and abuse of a child, bond set at $75,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend for BTDC case for criminal threat after posting a $5,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Thomas Boxberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Zachary Schwartz of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after released upon delivery at treatment on order from D. Anderson.

RELEASED: Jedidiah Boyd of Hoisington on Lincoln County District Court warrant for worthless check after posting a $997.86 cash bond.

RELEASED: Misty Adams of Salina on Barton County District Court case after serving her time.

RELEASED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on Great Bend Parole Office order to arrest and detain after the order was withdrawn per Logan Hall of Great Bend Parole Office.

RELEASED: Charles Demel of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Mario Huitron Rodriguez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after all the counts were dropped per Judge Richard Burgess of the Barton County District Court. Transferred to another agency through ICE.