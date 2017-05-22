Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grosshardt. Guests include Dr. Troy Moore from Central Kansas Ortho and Sports Medicine in Great Bend who will discuss knee replacements.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will talk with cattle producers in the U.S. and Canada about their concerns over reopening NAFTA.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Vo-Tech sponsor Travis Straub. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

9:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”