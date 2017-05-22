Police: Vandals cause $20K damage at Kansas high school

SALINE COUNTY -Salina Police are investigating an act of vandalism at Salina South High School.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, construction crews returned to South High, 730 East Magnolia, and found several newly remodeled classrooms with significant water damage, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Workers told authorities that the vandals left a chemical rinse station running overnight, flooding two biology rooms and the majority of the main floor.

While in the school, the vandals also found the keys to a school Suburban. Police recovered the vehicle on undamaged a few blocks south of the school.

Forrester said that ceiling tiles, wallboard and carpet will have to be replaced and damages are expected to reach $20,000. Authorities are attempting to get video surveillance from the school.