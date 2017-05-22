Najvar Named to Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior center Reid Najvar was one of 63 centers in the nation, including eight from the Big 12, to be named to the 2017 spring watch list for the Rimington Trophy, the award’s committee announced Monday.

Najvar’s inclusion on the list, which is the first of his career, marks the sixth time in the last eight years a Wildcat has been a candidate for the award that honors the nation’s premier center.

A product of Spring, Texas, Najvar started all 13 games at center in 2016 en route to Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades from the league’s coaches. He spearheaded a line that helped the Wildcats set the school record for rushing yards per carry (5.27), rank third in school history in total rushing yards (3,013) and rushing yards per game (231.8), and seventh in rushing touchdowns (39). K-State’s touchdown total last season ranked sixth in the nation.

Previous K-State candidates for the Rimington Trophy are three-time candidate and 2014 finalist B.J. Finney in addition to Dalton Risner (2016), Wade Weibert (2010), Jordan Bedore (2008) and 2003 finalist Nick Leckey.