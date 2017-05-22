Monday Weather

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.