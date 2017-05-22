GREAT BEND — Mildred Lorraine Harders, 94, died May 21, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. She was born Dec. 30, 1922, in Barton County, the daughter of Harry A. and Ruby I. (Travis) LeRoy. She married Robert Vernon Harders Nov. 7, 1944, at Wichita. He died July 3, 2013. A lifetime Barton County resident, Mrs. Harders was a homemaker and secretary for U.S.D. 428 Food Service.

Mrs. Harders was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women and Liberty FCE.

Survivors include three sons, James Harders and his wife Mary Kay of Olathe, Ronald Harders and his wife Nicki of Pawnee Rock, and Brian Harders and his wife Michelle of Ponca City, Okla.; one daughter, Sue Ware and her husband Karl of Great Bend; one brother, Robert LeRoy and his wife Lou Ann of Great Bend; one sister, Lois Marshall of Great Bend; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Essmiller.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. Dr. Scott V. Solether officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with First Presbyterian Church or Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home 1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530