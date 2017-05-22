Mesa Ribordy earns a spot on Rimington Trophy 2017 Spring Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore center Mesa Ribordy found his name listed among the top centers in Division I football as the Rimington Trophy Committee released its 2017 Spring Watch List Monday.

In order to create this list, the committee accepted nominations from programs across the country that submitted their current starting centers for consideration. This preseason, at least one player from each conference was nominated, with the MAC leading at nine student-athletes selected and the Big 12 and SEC following with eight each, respectively.

The centerpiece of Kansas football’s offensive line, Ribordy is a former walk-on for his home state Jayhawks. A versatile interior lineman with the ability to excel at both center and guard, Ribordy found a home at center in the final five games of the 2016 season. He handled the transition with ease as he never recorded a bad snap on his way to posting 27 knock-down blocks in his 11 games. In charge of coordinating protection schemes at center, Ribordy missed a team-low 10 assignments in his 800 plays in 2016.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division I-A College Football. Since its inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million for the cystic fibrosis community. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised over $130 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the Outland Trophy’s only double winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com.