Kan. man jailed for alleged lewd behavior in store shoe aisle

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for alleged lewd behavior.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina after report of bizarre behavior by a man in possession of a knife, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

An officer confronted the man, identified as 24-year-old Raymond Kaumans, in the shoe aisle.

Kaumans then allegedly exposed himself to the officer, according to Forrester. A customer also reported that Kaumans exposed his penis to them.

Kaumans, who is reportedly homeless, was taken into custody for lewd and lascivious behavior.