John O’Connor

May 22, 2017

Hi, welcome one and all and anyone in-between to Week Number 305 of Crucial Facts for Crazy Times, your weekly update prepared by an intelligence source whose name I cannot divulge at this time. Actually, I’m not even sure he’s that intelligent.

QUICK NOTE: This feature will take a break over the Memorial Day weekend. We have several groups of family members rolling in and out over the period, leaving me little time to work on a new post. Our next new visit together will be on Monday June 5.

Okay, down to business. Speaking of intelligence gathering as I did in the first paragraph, I believe I can recommend a certain individual to The ‘Gummint’ as a possible intelligence operative.

What’s this all about? Well, I had a dental check-up and cleaning the other day with the friendly hygienist who’s been taking care of my chompers for quite a few years. She enjoys a good conversation while she toils in my gaping maw, but I have a hard time keeping up my end of the deal. Perhaps you can relate….

“Well, any fun plans for the summer?” she asks cheerily as she scrapes off bits of sheetrock that have clung to my molars.

“Uhh, nussing beel big, maybe cake a ittle road drip some bear,” I reply, working my tongue around her various sharp and pointy instruments, plus the drain hose hanging in the lower right corner of my mouth.

“Oh, nothing real big, maybe a little road trip somewhere, huh? ” she says, exhibiting translation talents that should enable her to get a good job at the UN. “Well, that sounds like fun. Anywhere in particular?”

“Hmm, naybee out to Cowawahwo,” I offer, the best I can do as she deftly knocks off another barnacle from an incisor.

“Oh, Colorado,” she murmurs with a faraway look in her eye. “That was always our family’s favorite. Manitou Springs. Gorgeous.”

“Yahh,” I rejoin. “Izz reeree bewful ow dere. Id you gwup pie pee on duh cog wailway dain?” She moved the hose around and squirted some water on pieces of boiler scale she had just broken loose from my wisdom teeth.

“Yes, it sure is beautiful,” she agreed “Yeah, we went up Pikes Peak on the cog railway train, and there was snow on top, even in July.”

She was amazing. This was someone the CIA could use. I tried to stump her with a toughie, working my tongue around the mini pickaxe she had in my oral cavity. “Wow ‘bout ave of duh yinds? You toe dere?”

“Cave of The Winds, oh sure,” she replied. “That’s quite an uphill climb, isn’t it? “Then they take you in and turn off the lights. Pretty spooky.”

That did it. I couldn’t trip her up no matter how hard I tried, given the circumstances, of course. I hope someone in the intelligence community hires this lady as soon as possible. These days, our country needs all the help it can get.

You didn’t need help answering all five of my questions from last week.

Terry was in first with the ‘Princess’ phone being the first phone with a feminine theme. Good work. Steve guessed (jokingly, I think) the Sousaphone.

Ryan correctly guessed the Fleetwoods as the two-girls-and-a-guy group from the late ‘50s, early ‘6os with huge hits such as ‘Come Softly To Me,’ ‘Mr. Blue’, and’Tragedy.’

Billy Willy continues with his winning streak, coming up with ‘Captain Kangaroo’ as the long-running show that debuted on the same day as the Mickey Mouse Club.

Dennis remembered the old location of Brown’s Shoe Fit at Broadway and Main with its two entrances, one on each of those streets. You are correct, sir. Eldon guessed the old Federal building catty corner across the street.

Julie completed the sweep with Taylor Toys (in the Zarah Mall building) as the business that had a large carousel horse on display for five or six years. Don’t know if they ever sold it.

Okay, you leave me no choice but to provide some new puzzlers…

What former actor (19th Century) who reportedly fathered 18 illegitimate children around the world, became a famous inventor of a machine still in use today?

Where was an early ‘60s Great Bend hangout called ‘The Blue Cue’ located?

What upper Midwest lake is home to prehistoric fish that can grow to be six feet in length?

What President, (who also removed a controversial public servant) was impeached, but not removed from office because of the opposition being a few votes short?

What now-deceased leader’s favorite movie was one where a married woman was having an affair with a naval hero? Can you name the movie, too? Extra points!

Have a great Memorial Day weekend with your friends and family. We’ll visit again here on Monday June 5.

John