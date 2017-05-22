Great Bend listens to citizen’s request for stop sign placement

Have you ever questioned street layouts, sign placement, and ways to improve traffic safety as you drive throughout town? The City of Great Bend encourages citizens’ feedback on ways to improve traffic flow if the need exists.

The Great Bend City Council approved the placement of a stop sign on Grant Street at the Forest Avenue intersection. The stop sign will be for northbound traffic only as the road does not run through this T-intersection to the south of St. Rose Health Center.

Mayor Mike Allison says the idea for a stop sign addition started with a concerned citizen.

Mike Allison Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/allison-stop.mp3

City Administrator Howard Partington says the Grant and Forest intersection is a blind intersection with railroad tracks on one side of a house and the street on the other. There are a few conditions, or warrants, that are established for the installation of stop signs.

The one condition that pushed the city council to approve the stop sign addition was the sight obstruction. The house is a sight obstruction for traffic on Grant attempting to turn onto Forest. The required intersection obstruction sight is 335 feet for vehicles traveling at 30 mph. The City of Great Bend measured a distance of only 191 feet.

The need for a stop sign failed to meet the other two guidelines.

The combined vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian volume entering the intersection from all approaches averages more than 2,000 a day. A Kansas Department of Transportation 24-hour traffic count from 2009 recorded 1,870 vehicles on Grant and Forest.

Crash records need to indicate that five or more crashes that involve a failure to yield the right-of-way have been reported within a three-year period or that three or more crashes have occurred within a two-year period. The Great Bend Police Department accident reports show no accidents have been reported at this intersection from 2002 to the present.