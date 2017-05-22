FHSU Remains in Top 25 of Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings

CLEVELAND – Fort Hays State University remains among the top 25 nationally in the latest release of the Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings, released on Thursday (May 18). Fort Hays State is now No. 24 in the rankings, still with 300.5 points that it generated with fall and winter sports.

Fort Hays State’s final push in the rankings will be determined by the success of the eight individuals competing at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Points generated by the individuals for team standings at the NCAA Championships will be the last opportunity for Fort Hays State to generate points in the Learfield Directors’ Cup.

Fort Hays State led all MIAA schools in the directors’ cup standings through the fall and winter seasons, but in the May 18 release Northwest Missouri State leapt FHSU and sits at No. 18 in the standings with 319 points. Central Missouri is lurking close behind FHSU with 298 points for the year. The MIAA currently has 10 schools inside the top 100 of the standings. Overall, 235 schools have generated points in the standings this year.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings are based off of national finishes in NCAA Championship sports. The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. The final standings will be released in early June.