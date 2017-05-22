Elanor Pearson

Eleanor Mary “Ellie” Pearson 1934 – 2017

GREAT BEND — Eleanor Mary “Ellie” Pearson, 82, died May 21, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. She was born Aug. 22, 1934, at Clyde, N.Y., the daughter of Elmer and Helen (Schnabel) Barnes. She married Charles David “Chuck” Pearson June 27, 1959, at Lock Berlin, N.Y. He died Sept. 7, 2002. A Great Bend resident since 1959, Mrs. Pearson was a physical education and health teacher at Roosevelt Junior High, was assistant activities director at Great Bend Recreation Center and was National Life Insurance agent. She was also a crossing guard at Jefferson Elementary School.

Mrs. Pearson was a member of First United Methodist Church, Meals on Wheels, Kansas Association of Life Underwriters, Kansas National Education Association, and Selective Service Board.

Survivors include one son, David Pearson of Great Bend; three daughters, Ann Werth and her husband Keith of Great Bend, Dawn Willms and her husband Brian of Dublin, Ohio, and Joan Henning and her husband Dale of Great Bend; five brothers, Alvin Barnes of Newark, N.Y., James Barnes of Clyde, N.Y., Robert Barnes of Newark, N.Y., Richard Barnes of Clyde, N.Y., and Steven Barnes of Savannah, N.Y.; three sisters, Beverly Dayton of Port Gibson, N.Y., Barbara Brown of Ontario, N.Y., and Virginia Hicks of Walworth, N.Y.; twelve grandchildren, Maggie Smith and her husband Tyler, Abby Kujath and her husband Jacob, Jacob Werth, Mahlia Werth, Alexis Werth, Rebecca Willms, Kristen Willms, Cameron Willms, Isabelle Willms, Karli Busboom and her husband Ryan, Katelyn Henning and her fiancé Jeremy and Kendyl Henning; and six great-grandchildren, Charlie Smith, Chloe Mitchell, Brock Moore, Theo Smith, Maddox Mitchell and Franki Smith. She was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Montana.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017 at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lenard Maxwell officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Brookdale Activity Fund or Holy Family School Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

