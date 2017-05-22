Cop Shop (5/19 – 5/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:08 a.m. an accident was reported at Highway 281 & NW 50 Road.

Sex Offense

At 3 p.m. a sex offense was reported at 521 E. 1st Street in Hoisington.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:48 p.m. Ouray Gray was arrested on two Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation.

5/20

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:28 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported on Highway 281 at MM 117.

At 9:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

5/21

Falls

At 11:45 a.m. EMS transport was used at 2001 S. Worden in Albert.

Criminal Damage

At 8:02 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 3 NW 90 Road in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:16 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 213.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:26 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at K-156 Highway at MM 146.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/19)

Domestic

At 2:50 a.m. Martin Reyes was arrested for battery on 23rd Street and booked at BTSO in lieu of bond.

Criminal Damage

At 8:38 a.m. damage to a vehicle in a parking lot at Marmie Chrysler, 1724 10th Street, was reported.

Theft

At 1:49 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a subject shoplifting items. NTA signed and served.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.

Theft

At 5:03 p.m. Dillons, 4107 10th Street, reported a subject shoplifting. NTA signed and served.

Non-Injury Accidetn

At 5:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 1815 10th Street.

Theft

At 7:33 p.m. a theft was reported at 1519 Cherry Ln.

5/20

Chest Pain

At 2:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1708 Madison Street.

Theft

At 4:40 p.m. theft of a pellet gun and cell phone was reported at 1118 8th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progess

At 6:04 p.m. theft of checks and other items from a storage shed was reported at 2003 Washington Street.

Theft

At 6:46 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 2208 26th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 4209 10th Street.

At 9:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 3200 10th Street.

5/21

Burglary / In Progress

At 2:15 a.m. a report of hearing noises outside of her residence was made at 2015 Baker Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:03 a.m. theft of keys from his vehicle was reported at 321 Locust Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:07 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 601 Patton Road.

Theft

At 10:21 a.m. Cervs, 1000 Main Street, reported a blue jeep failing to pay for fuel.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:29 a.m. an accident was reported at 2615 Bonita Avenue.

At 12:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 3212 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 4:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5936 Eisenhower Court B.

Stroke

At 5:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:21 p.m. an officer arrested Jedidiah Boyd at 24th Street & Polk Street on a Lincoln County warrant.

Threats / Criminal Threats

At 9:50 p.m. Melissa Slack was arrested for criminal threat at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 36.