Cleanup continues in Barton County

Almost a week after a tornado blew across Barton County, government officials are fully engaged in cleanup efforts.

Barton County Commissioners received an update Monday from different department heads on their activities in the aftermath of last Tuesday’s tornado that destroyed 10 houses in Pawnee Rock and rural Barton County.

Road and Bridge Director Dale Phillips told the board that cleanup efforts continue in Pawnee Rock.

Dale Phillips Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/PHILLIPS-TODAY.mp3

Landfill Manager Phil Hathcock says that as of Monday, the landfill had taken in 71 tons of debris from the storm. Commissioners last week authorized Hathcock to take in that storm rubble with no disposal fees charged to residents who were affected. Hathcock encourages people to continue to bring that debris to the landfill and not try to bury it themselves.

Phil Hathcock Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HATHCOCK-MANAGED.mp3

If you are in need of services, you are encouraged to call the Barton County Clerks Office at 792-1835 or dial 211, a service that provides quick and easy access to information about health and human services.