City of Great Bend assessing HVAC issue at Crest Theater

The City of Great Bend is taking on another heating and air conditioning system replacement project, but this time city staff is taking a more hands-on approach in determining their needs.

Great Bend authorized an HVAC assessment to be done at Crest Theater to figure out the next step. City Administrator Howard Partington says Freon has been leaking from the air conditioner since last year and more recently it was discovered the heating unit was working improperly.

Partington says City Inspector Lee Schneider mentioned the HVAC system at the Crest Theater is the original from the building that was constructed in 1950.

Commonwealth Theater donated or deeded the Crest Theater to the City of Great Bend with a lease that runs out in 2046. City Attorney Bob Suelter thought the lease payment was $200 a year. Multiple Crest Theater staff members have attempted to purchase the theater but there is no response from the man that owns the land.

Council member Mike Boys told Suelter it was shocking that the HVAC system has lasted 67 years.

The city signed an Engineering Services Agreement with Professional Engineering Consultants, the city’s on-call engineer, for the Crest Theater HVAC assessment in the amount of $2,500. The assessment will evaluate the existing equipment, provide a short narrative with findings, and provide cost estimation for partial repair and full system replacement.

The City of Great Bend ran into an issue with the Great Bend Public Library Board making a decision to purchase an HVAC system in 2015 without entirely consulting the city. Owning the library building but not managing the structure, the city wound up paying $920,377 upfront while placing the library on a loan.