GREAT BEND — Charles Robert Brown, 82, May 20, 2017, at Comanche County Medical Center, Coldwater. He was born July 9, 1934, at Great Bend, the son of Iva (Clawson) Brown. Charles married Mary Lou (Dickey) Wilburn, April 1, 1977, at Pratt. A lifetime resident of Great Bend, he was a retired truck driver for C.O. Mammel.

He was a member of Church of Christ in Great Bend.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Brown of Great Bend; two sons, Bill Brown and wife Julie of Kansas City; and George Brown of Texas; three daughters, Connie Flint and husband Bill of Lafayette, La.; Beverly Gannon of Great Bend; and Chesley Brown, Hutchinson; one step-son: Glenn Wilburn of Jasper, Texas; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a step-son, John Wilburn.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017, at Church of Christ, 1122 Stone St., Great Bend. Private family inurnment at a later date at Great Bend Cemetery North. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Church of Christ, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

