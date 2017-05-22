Change in Barton County’s administration forces employees to respond differently

While there were multiple firsts throughout last week’s tornado response in Barton County, one that did not get much attention was the fact that the tornado devastation was the first major event to occur without the county’s administrator. Figuring out the command hierarchy and getting in contact with everyone was a different setup for Barton County personnel.

Amy Miller, Barton County Emergency Risk Manager, says there were adjustments made throughout the process since their administrator resigned last October.

Amy Miller Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MILLER-MOVE-ON.mp3

Barton County Clerk Donna Zimmerman and her office served as the public information office for anyone with questions or requests following the May 16 tornado that left 10 homes completely destroyed in Western Barton County.

Barton County has been working without an administrator since October 21, 2016 when Richard Boeckman resigned at the request of the Barton County Commission. Boeckman served at administrator for 12 years until accepting a $27,500 buyout. In March of 2017, a civil lawsuit was filed against Boeckman for harassment by a Pawnee County employee.

The county has since moved on by hiring Ellsworth attorney Carey Hipp to fill the counselor position that Boeckman also occupied, but left the administrator position open. The county has divvied up responsibility to department heads and commissioners in result of the unfilled position.