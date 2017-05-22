Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/19 – 5/21)

5/19

BOOKED: Martin Reyes of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Thomas Boxberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for battery and disorderly conduct. Juvenile was processed and released.

BOOKED: Paul Schilowsky of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Lewis Hudson of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,500.00 cash.

BOOKED: Rick Novotny of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, and possession of stolen property, bond set at $100,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray for felony interference with law enforcement, $5,000.00 bond. Barton County District warrant for probation violation with $10,000.00 bond. Probation violation with $10,000.00 bond.

RELEASED: Juvenile to parent.

RELEASED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court warrant to parents.

RELEASED: Catherine M. Lewis on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving an OR bond from Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Rick Novotny of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, and possession of stolen property after posting a $100,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

5/20

BOOKED: Misty Adams of Salina on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

5/21

BOOKED: Alicia Hoeffner of Ellinwood for BTDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Caton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court cases for probation violation after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Kyle Dreiling of Wichita on a Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Keaton Krom of Ellinwood on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Pual Schilowsky of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.