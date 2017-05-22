Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/19 – 5/21)

5/19
BOOKED: Martin Reyes of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.
BOOKED: Thomas Boxberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for battery and disorderly conduct. Juvenile was processed and released.
BOOKED: Paul Schilowsky of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Lewis Hudson of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,500.00 cash.
BOOKED: Rick Novotny of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, and possession of stolen property, bond set at $100,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Ouray Gray for felony interference with law enforcement, $5,000.00 bond. Barton County District warrant for probation violation with $10,000.00 bond. Probation violation with $10,000.00 bond.
RELEASED: Juvenile to parent.
RELEASED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court warrant to parents.
RELEASED: Catherine M. Lewis on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving an OR bond from Judge Pike.
RELEASED: Rick Novotny of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, and possession of stolen property after posting a $100,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
5/20
BOOKED: Misty Adams of Salina on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
5/21
BOOKED: Alicia Hoeffner of Ellinwood for BTDC serve sentence.
RELEASED: Christopher Caton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court cases for probation violation after serving his sentence.
RELEASED: Kyle Dreiling of Wichita on a Community Corrections serve sentence.
RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.
RELEASED: Keaton Krom of Ellinwood on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.
RELEASED: Pual Schilowsky of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
