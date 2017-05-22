3 jailed after Kansas motel drug bust

DICKINSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 suspects on drug charges.

Police received a call, reporting suspicious activity at a Super 8 Motel in 2200 Block of North Buckeye Avenue in Abilene, according to a media release. Early Saturday, officers received consent to search room number 306.

“The search resulted in the discovery of 188 grams of methamphetamine, personal use marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of approximately $19,000, according to police.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Lindsey N. Whisenhunt, Salina and 34-year-old Bailey E O’Brien, Wichita, on numerous drug charges.

A third individual, Michael J. Thompson, Salina, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections.