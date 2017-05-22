1 dead, police look for suspect vehicle in Manhattan shooting

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect.

A man died in a shooting in the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan on Sunday evening, according to a media release. The victim identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, according to a social media report from police.

Another man was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Riley County Police are looking for a white late 90’s, early 2000’s truck with black front and back brush guards, a silver Craftsmen toolbox, and 20 inch rims.

Officers asked the public to call 911 if they see the vehicle. However, the public is also being advised to not attempt to approach the vehicle.

No additional details were available late Sunday.