USGS: Earthquake reported in north central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – An earthquake hit north central Kansas late Saturday.

The quake at 11:54p.m. measured a magnitude 3.4 and was centered approximately 8 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the fifth quake in Kansas in May.

A pair of small earthquakes were reported in Harper County early Friday, May 19.

A 2.7 magnitude quake hit 10 miles northwest of Conway Springs on May 10.

The agency reported a 3.5 magnitude quake in Harper County on May 5.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.