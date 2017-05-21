Sunday Weather

Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
