Sunday Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.