The Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain, prompting a doubleheader to finish the series. The team made the announcement about an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday afternoon, with the forecast predicting uninterrupted rain in the area for the rest of the day.

The Twins and Royals will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday, with one admission for fans.

12:30 pre-game on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.