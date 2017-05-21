KHP: 1 dead, 7 hospitalized after vehicle hits bull in the road

FORD COUNTY- A Kansas woman died and 7 were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Saturday in Ford County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Alma M. Bencomo, 66, Dodge City, was westbound on U.S. 400 twenty-six miles east of Dodge City.
The vehicle struck a bull that was standing in the westbound lane, went left of center and collided with an eastbound Mercedes Benz SUV driven by Phouthavone Tony Thirakul, 41, Wichita.
Alma M. Bencomo was transported to Western Plains Medical Center where she died.
Passengers in the Dodge Alma D. Bencomo, 23; Eleni Rodriguez, 1; Louis Bencomo, 3; Leanai Bencomo, 3, all of Dodge City were transported to Western Plains Medical Center.
A sixth passenger in the Dodge Leadele Rodriguez, 7, Dodge City, was flown to a Wichita hospital.
Thirakul and a passenger in the Mercedes Benz David E. Durben, 55, Wichita, were also transported to Western Plains Medical Center.
Alma D. Bencomo was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.
Comments
DEWEY BALL says
About 1996 my twins were in an accident with a bull on the highway at night. The driver died. At that time the Kansas Supreme Court had decided what liability for livestock at large was when involving trains only. Meaning, the owner is Liable, but no determination what Liable meant when an automobile was involved nor death of an occupant. . Lawyers attempted to state that Kansas was an Open Range State. KANSAS HAS NEVER BEEN AN OPEN RANGE STATE IN ITS HISTORY. Kansas was at first a FENCED OUT STATE, then later became a FENCED IN STATE. I have not followed up on the Legal changes but LEO is very responsive these days to Livestock at Large. There are properties that have roads through them in Kansas that you must travel over a Cattle Guard to get to that have signs stating OPEN RANGE.. This is not the case here.
