Dunekack leads Panthers to 8th place finish at 5A state

Camryn Dunekack helped the Great Bend Lady Panthers to an 8th place finish at the 5A State Swimming Championships in Topeka over the weekend. The Junior placed 2nd in the 50-yard freestyle and 3rd in the 100 yard freestyle.

Dunakack was just .13 hundreths seconds away from a gold medal in the 50 free. Dunakack’s time of 24.48 was just behind the 24.31 time posted by the gold medal winner Taylor Kostboth from Trinity Academy.

For her efforts, Dunakack was named to the 5A All-State Swim Team.

Kira Cook also grabbed a top 8 finish by taking 6th in the 200 yard freestyle and the Panther’s 200 yard freestyle relay team placed 5th.

Team Scores

1. Miege 289

8. Great Bend 99

1st Team All-State

Camryn Dunekack-Great Bend

5-1A Panther State Swim Results

200 Yard Freestyle Prelim time Finals time

6 Kira Cook SR Great Bend 2:02.53 2:04.03

50 Yard Freestyle

2 Camryn Dunekack JR Great Bend 24.80 24.48

100 Yard Freestyle

3 Camryn Dunekack JR Great Bend 54.45 54.53

500 Yard Freestyle

10 Kira Cook SR Great Bend 5:50.14 5:44.65

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5 Great Bend 1:47.87 1:46.23

1) Kira Cook SR 2) Olivia Mull FR

3) Sheridan Beaumont JR 4) Camryn Dunekack JR

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

9 Great Bend 3:58.03 3:56.16

1) Kira Cook SR 2) Calista Long JR

3) Katherine Snapp SO 4) Camryn Dunekack JR