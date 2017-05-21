Comfort Pro expands to Russell

Comfort Pro, a plumbing and HVAC contractor, recently announced that it will be expanding to Russell with the acquisition of R & M Heating and Cooling.

Rick and Karen Gates founded R & M in 1987, and are well-known for providing heating, cooling, and refrigeration in Russell and the surrounding communities.

“We are excited to work with Rick and Karen over the next few months, as they will be staying on to help us during the transition,” says Barry Stalcup, owner of ComfortPro.

“Their technicians, William and Bob, will be staying on to help us serve the residential and commercial customers in North Central Kansas.”

With the expansion to Russell, ComfortPro will now be able to offer plumbing installation and repair services along with water treatment.

“Before now, Russell residents had a hard time getting plumbers to serve their community, but we now have 25 vans and will be available 24/7 for the heating and cooling they’ve come to rely on, as well as the plumbing services that were hard to find previously,” Stalcup says. “This includes installing and servicing water heaters, water softeners, and reverse osmosis systems.”

The facility in Russell is currently under renovations, but will remain at R & M’s previous location at 337 W. Wichita Street. The local phone number will also stay the same, 785-483-6568. A grand opening event will be announced soon.