Central Kansas Dream Center receives $10,400 in donations

Earlier this month, the Central Kansas Dream Center presented as one of three charities invited to speak at the summer meeting for the 100 People Who Care group. After all three had presented, the members of the philanthropic group voted and named the CKDC as the winner of all their members’ donations.

Since each member gives a $100 donation and there are over 100 members, the Dream Center will be receiving more than $10,400 in gifts.

“A Dream Center is an umbrella ministry that exists to meet the needs of the area it serves. We modeled ours after the Dream Center in Phoenix, and have expanded several times since we became a dream center a few years ago,” says Executive Director Kimberly Becker.

“The funds from the 100 People Who Care group will help us purchase a walk-in freezer for the Hungry Heart Soup Kitchen, one of the many ministries that operates under our umbrella.”

The soup kitchen is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving coffee and a snack in the morning, and a hot meal from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to 50-70 people per day. The goal for the new freezer is to expand operations and serve more meals to more people.

“We would love to be able to have extended hours and to serve on the weekends, or to send meals with those who may not get another meal otherwise,” Becker says. “This freezer will be a huge blessing as we continue to grow the outreaches here at the Central Kansas Dream Center.”

Other ministries provided through the Dream Center include the Daniel R. Trickey Life Giving Center, that provides transitional housing for women and children. Men’s and Women’s discipleship programs help live-in students overcome life controlling issues through a 9-month process that includes education, mentoring, job training, and life coaching. Lasting Life Ministries provides emergency assistance for those with eviction notices and utility shut-off notices. There is also a program for kids aging out of foster care, a mailbox program for individuals without a physical address, and educational classes on parenting, depression, grief and loss, breaking abusive relationship cycles, anger management, and more. Many of these are hosted at The Anchor, the Dream Center’s café which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving snacks and drinks at a minimal cost, extending the reach of the Soup Kitchen.