Barton Track and Field brings home two national runner-up trophies

The Barton Community College track and field teams concluded the season bringing home not one, but two national runner-up trophies from the 2017 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Championships held in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Lady Cougars scored 83.5 points in the three-day championships at Gowans Stadium, finishing runner-up to former Cougar Keith Blackwill’s New Mexico Junior College squad’s 97 points and 12.5 points ahead of Iowa Central Community College’s 71 points, where former Cougar Nigel Bigbee is one of the Triton assistant coaches.

On the men’s side, the Cougars finished 28 points behind the national champion South Plains College’s 126 points and twenty-five ahead of the third place Tritons.