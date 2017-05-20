Police ask for help to locate Kan. suspect who ran from traffic stop

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an altercation with a police officer.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, a suspect identified as Colt Francis Wright ran from a Maize police officer during a traffic stop in the area of 53rd Street North and Maize Road after a brief scuffle with the officer, according to a social media report.

Several agencies assisted with the search for the suspect including the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol. At this time, the suspect has not been located, but has been identified.

Wright was wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts. He is wanted on misdemeanor warrants.

The Maize Police Department does not believe there is any threat to the community, but is asking residents to be vigilant and call 9-1-1 if they see Wright.