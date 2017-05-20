One-person rampage in Great Bend strikes a pedestrian

The Great Bend Police Department responded to a wild call Tuesday, May 16.

An injury accident was reported south of 10th Street in the 800 block of Main Street. James Drury, of Larned, was driving northbound on Main when he struck a man on a bicycle.

Lieutenant Scott Bieberle says the incident did not stop there.

Scott Bieberle Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/bieberle-biker.mp3

After hitting the telephone pole, tree, and truck, Drury put his vehicle in drive and started doing donuts in the middle of the road and went into the yard south of Hejny Retail Liquor Store. While driving recklessly, Drury nearly hit another pedestrian before citizens in the area were able to get him to park the vehicle.

The biker that was struck had minor injuries including cuts on his left knee, scrapes on his stomach, a bump on his forehead, and scratched knuckles.

Drury was booked for aggravated assault, accident involving injury and leaving the scene, driving while suspended, illegal tags, no insurance, and reckless driving. The charges came along with a $20,000 bond and are pending through the Barton County District Court.