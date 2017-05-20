Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting Monday, May 22, 2017

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the May 8, 2017, Regular Meeting. Minutes of the

May 15, 2017, Regular Meeting, and the May 17, 2017, Special Meeting,

will not be available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item

must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being

recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any

organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the

media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. JUVENILE SERVICES: Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Approval:

-The 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services requests the approval of the 2018

Fiscal Year Budget. The $635,847.82 budget includes $33,157.82 for Prevention

and $602,690.00 for Graduated Sanctions. Funded by the Kansas Department

of Corrections, Juvenile Services, the budget has been adjusted to allow for

working with juvenile offenders at an intervention level to prevent further

escalation into the Juvenile Justice System. As the Administrative County for the

Judicial District, it is the responsibility of the Barton County Commissioners to

approve the budget. Marissa Woodmansee, Director, will provide details.

B. MEMORIAL PARKS: Request for Proposal, Hillcrest Memorial Parks Fence Painting

Project:

-Barton County solicited proposals to paint or powder coat the fences at

Hillcrest Memorial Park prior to October 1 of this year. Work is to include

removing and cleaning rust from fence surfaces with paint and prime, or

powder coating. It is suggested Warren Brothers, Great Bend, be hired to

perform the needed services. Cost of painting and related work is $28,917.00 for

the west and south boundary fence lines. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge

Director, will be joined by Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Advisory Board President, in

providing details.

C. UPDATE: May 16, 2017, Tornado:

-County officials may provide an update related to the storm damage from the

May 16, 2017, tornado.

D. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of

work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made

available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided

by the County on a regular basis.

E. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:

-The Commission will enter into Executive Session. The Commission may invite

such parties as needed into said Session. It is anticipated that Carey Hipp,

County Counselor, and Edward Keeley, attorney for EMC, will be invited into said

Session. The Commission meeting will resume in fifteen minutes.

F. ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:

-The Commission will make any necessary announcements as a result of the

Executive Session. If necessary, further discussion or a decision may be made at

this time.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-The County Commissioners will officially open the K4 Scenic Byway Overlook at

1:30 p.m., Monday, May 22, 2017. Located on K4 Highway, the Overlook is

about eight miles east of Hoisington, Kansas. With limited parking onsite, the

County will sponsor a bus leaving from the Courthouse at 1:00 p.m. and from the

Kansas Wetlands Education Center at approximately 1:10 p.m. that day.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, May 29, 2017, in

observance of Memorial Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and

the Health Department will also be closed. The Landfill will also be closed that

day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

-The Commission will attend the Kansas County Commissioners Association

Meeting in Junction City, Kansas, May 31 – June 2, 2017. As a result, the next

meeting of the County Commission will be 9:00 a.m., June 5, 2017.

B. APPOINTMENTS: MAY 22, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Discuss the Official Plat

for the Holy Family Catholic Church of Odin – Cemetery Expansion – Judy

Goreham, Environmental Manager, and Darrin Hall, EBH & Associates

9:50 a.m. – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business.

Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will

discuss regular business.

10:20 a.m. – Information – Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds

10:30 a.m. – Tour the County Attorney’s Office following the remodel.

10:45 a.m. – Program Update and Board Appointments – Barton County / KSU

Extension Council

11:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

1:30 p.m. – K4 Scenic Byway Overlook Grand Opening

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Pam Wornkey,

Register of Deeds, is scheduled for May 25, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, June 5, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.