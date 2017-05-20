Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Agenda Meeting Monday, May 22, 2017
9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the May 8, 2017, Regular Meeting. Minutes of the
May 15, 2017, Regular Meeting, and the May 17, 2017, Special Meeting,
will not be available.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item
must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being
recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any
organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the
media, should be shut off.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,
will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be
heard at this time.
A. JUVENILE SERVICES: Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Approval:
-The 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services requests the approval of the 2018
Fiscal Year Budget. The $635,847.82 budget includes $33,157.82 for Prevention
and $602,690.00 for Graduated Sanctions. Funded by the Kansas Department
of Corrections, Juvenile Services, the budget has been adjusted to allow for
working with juvenile offenders at an intervention level to prevent further
escalation into the Juvenile Justice System. As the Administrative County for the
Judicial District, it is the responsibility of the Barton County Commissioners to
approve the budget. Marissa Woodmansee, Director, will provide details.
B. MEMORIAL PARKS: Request for Proposal, Hillcrest Memorial Parks Fence Painting
Project:
-Barton County solicited proposals to paint or powder coat the fences at
Hillcrest Memorial Park prior to October 1 of this year. Work is to include
removing and cleaning rust from fence surfaces with paint and prime, or
powder coating. It is suggested Warren Brothers, Great Bend, be hired to
perform the needed services. Cost of painting and related work is $28,917.00 for
the west and south boundary fence lines. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge
Director, will be joined by Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Advisory Board President, in
providing details.
C. UPDATE: May 16, 2017, Tornado:
-County officials may provide an update related to the storm damage from the
May 16, 2017, tornado.
D. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:
-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of
work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made
available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided
by the County on a regular basis.
E. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:
-The Commission will enter into Executive Session. The Commission may invite
such parties as needed into said Session. It is anticipated that Carey Hipp,
County Counselor, and Edward Keeley, attorney for EMC, will be invited into said
Session. The Commission meeting will resume in fifteen minutes.
F. ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:
-The Commission will make any necessary announcements as a result of the
Executive Session. If necessary, further discussion or a decision may be made at
this time.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-The County Commissioners will officially open the K4 Scenic Byway Overlook at
1:30 p.m., Monday, May 22, 2017. Located on K4 Highway, the Overlook is
about eight miles east of Hoisington, Kansas. With limited parking onsite, the
County will sponsor a bus leaving from the Courthouse at 1:00 p.m. and from the
Kansas Wetlands Education Center at approximately 1:10 p.m. that day.
-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, May 29, 2017, in
observance of Memorial Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and
the Health Department will also be closed. The Landfill will also be closed that
day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.
-The Commission will attend the Kansas County Commissioners Association
Meeting in Junction City, Kansas, May 31 – June 2, 2017. As a result, the next
meeting of the County Commission will be 9:00 a.m., June 5, 2017.
B. APPOINTMENTS: MAY 22, 2017
9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Discuss the Official Plat
for the Holy Family Catholic Church of Odin – Cemetery Expansion – Judy
Goreham, Environmental Manager, and Darrin Hall, EBH & Associates
9:50 a.m. – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business.
Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will
discuss regular business.
10:20 a.m. – Information – Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds
10:30 a.m. – Tour the County Attorney’s Office following the remodel.
10:45 a.m. – Program Update and Board Appointments – Barton County / KSU
Extension Council
11:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department
Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After
the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their
Chambers.
1:30 p.m. – K4 Scenic Byway Overlook Grand Opening
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Pam Wornkey,
Register of Deeds, is scheduled for May 25, 2017.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, June 5, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.
VI. ADJOURN.
