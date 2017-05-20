Kansas woman dies after van hits guardrail, crashes into ditch

NESS COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Ness County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Chevy passenger van driven by Cody Wayne Buller, 37, Dodge City, was north bound on U.S. 283 five miles south of Ness City.

The vehicle left roadway to the west, hit a guardrail and came to rest nose down in ditch on top of a culvert.

A passenger in the van Rosemarie Buller, 37, Dodge City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported Cody Buller to the hospital in Ness City.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.