Kansas teen sentenced after arrest inside Rice Co. deputy’s home

HUTCHINSON—A Kansas teen convicted on two counts of auto burglary, criminal damage, theft and criminal trespass was sentenced Friday.

Reno County Judge Tim Chambers granted Rowdy Doherty, 18, two years of community corrections.

Doherty broke into the home and a vehicle that belonged to a Rice County deputy.

The deputy reported she came downstairs in her home in the 3200 block of Nutmeg and found Doherty inside.

She took him into custody and searched his pockets. She found the keys to her vehicle, a pair of eye glasses and a silver metal lighter. He also damaged a garage door and the walls inside the garage.