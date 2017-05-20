Great Bend State Track Qualifiers

Great Bend Panther state track qualifiers from Goddard-Eisenhower Regional
(Event-Regional Rank-Athlete)
BOYS
800 Meter Run – 8. Eric Vazquez
1600 Meter Run – 8. Kerby Depenbusch
3200 Meter Run – 5. Kerby Depenbusch
4 x 800 Meter Relay – 11. Great Bend
GIRLS
100 Meter Dash – 3. LaCora Bryant
200 Meter Dash – 4. LaCora Bryant
800 Meter Run – 6. Baleigh Fry
3200 Meter Run – 8. Karen Razo
4 x 400 Meter Relay – 12. Great Bend
4 x 800 Meter Relay – 6. Great Bend
High Jump – 11. Annie Mills, 12. Jaclynn Schroeder
Discus – 3. Kate Warren
Leave a Reply