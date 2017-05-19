Weekend Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
