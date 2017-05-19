USGS: 2 Friday earthquakes shake Kansas

HARPER COUNTY – A pair of earthquakes hit Kansas early Friday. The first quake just before 2 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 7 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just after 2:30 a.m. a 3.0 magnitude quake was reported in approximately the same area.

The USGS has reported 4 earthquakes in Kansas in May. A 2.7 magnitude quake hit 10 miles northwest of Conway Springs on May 10.

The agency reported a 3.5 magnitude quake in Harper County on May 5.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Friday’s quakes, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.