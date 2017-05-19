Oetken promoted at C&V Kansas Doors

Local home improvement and commercial door company C&V Kansas Doors is making additional changes to the company structure.

Most recently, sales and promotion of C&V Kansas Door’s Premier Portable Buildings division has been awarded to Lacey Oetken, current office manager.

“Giving all of our customer’s 100% satisfaction is of utmost importance to C&V Kansas Doors,” says Matt Hoisington.

“Lacey is the best person for the sales and promotion of our Premier Buildings. She took it upon herself to learn about and promote the buildings and will be able to give our clients the best information and sales experience possible.”

If you are looking for the perfect “man cave,” play house, or “she shed,” Lacey can now direct you to the perfect fit.