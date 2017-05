MAY 20, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS 9D/BLACK, ASSORTMENT OF GARDEN/HAND TOOLS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: AIRCO WELDER, GOODYEAR SPRAYER TIRES 380/90/46 WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS 653-4913

FOR SALE: ECHO WEED EATER. 264-0038

FOR SALE: COMMODE, 2010 OUTLANDER 4 WHEELER /EXTRAS, 36″/80″ STORM DOOR. 793-0979

FOR SALE: AUDITIORIUM SEATS (3) ALL PROCEEDS GO TO “THE DREAM CENTER” 282-4014

FOR SALE: 1987 GMC SUBURBAN, 33/1250/, 4X6 FLAT BED TRAILER. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: HOMEMADE MONKEY DOLLS, RAZR SCOOTER, FREE: TV 923-1006

FOR SALE: 1980 PONTIAC FIERO, KNEE SCOOTER. 617-3694

FREE: WOODEN PICNIC TABLE. 617-8401

FOR SALE: STORAGE SHED W/SHELVES/DOOR/NEVER BEEN USED. 1994 BOUNDER CLASS “A” MOTORHOME W/EXTRAS. 923-5493

FOR SALE: 2″ PIPE, TUBING & SUCKER RODS. 923-5124

WANTED: SOMEONE TO REPLACE TV ANTENNA’S. 792-3640

FOR SALE: CRUST BUSTER/JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL W/EXTRAS, 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER EL/LOADED (ALL ITEMS SHEDDED) 285-5288

FOR SALE: PU TRUCK BED W/TOOL BOX, EXTENSION LADDER 30′, LADDER RACK FOR A PU OVER THE CAB. 282-7585

FOR SALE: 2002 FORD WINDSTAR ALWAYS SERVICED. 282-7152

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE WALL PHONE. 615-0249

FOR SALE: OAK ROLL TOP DESK, 2 MARBLE TOP SIDE TABLES. CHILD’S KITCHEN SET. 617-5136

FOR SALE: SINGLE SIZE BED, DORM REFRIGERATOR. 804-3214

FOR SALE: MAYTAG 15.5 DEEP FREEZE, CRAFTSMAN ROTO-TILLER. 804-3204

FOR SALE: 8 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY BOUNCER/WALKER, LP RECORD ALBUMS. 617-9083

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

COMMODITIES FOR GREAT BEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ON MONDAY AT THE DREAM CENTER, SOUP KITCHEN SIDE FROM 4 UNTIL 5.

FAMILY CRISIS CENTER IS HOSTING THEIR 5TH ANNUAL MAKE A MOVEMENT EVENT, SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT GREAT BEND BRIT SPAUGH ZOO FROM 4-7. THEY ARE IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS – IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP OR HAVE A GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS, PLEASE CALL THE FAMILY CRISIS CENTER 793-9941. HELP MAKE A MOVEMENT AGAINST CHILD ABUSE. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER

ASPARAGUS SEASON IS NOW AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. FRESH ASPARAGUS IS AVAILABLE PRE-PICKED OR U-PICK. TO PLACE AN ORDER OR MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICKING PLEASE CALL 620-562-3498

FUND RAISER FOR THE “DREAM CENTER” TO HELP FINISH THE 3RD FLOOR. WE, SHARON AND RICHARD (AKA BEETLE) KNOLL PLEDGE $100 TOWARD THIS PROJECT AND CHALLENGE ALL OUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS TO GET ON BOARD. CONTACT KIMBERLY OR LISA AT THE DREAM CENTER AT 620-282-4014 OR 620-307-3025

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND.