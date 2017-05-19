Man convicted in 1977 murder at Wichita State dies in prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a student on the Wichita State University campus 40 years ago has died.

Leonard Bell attacked 19-year-old Julie Ladd on May 15, 1977, when she interrupted him as he was trying to steal money from the coin-operated laundry machines in her basement dormitory.

Bell already was serving a life term in Colorado for a 1981 killing when he was linked to Ladd’s death seven years later. A Sedgwick County judge imposed a similar sentence for Ladd’s slaying and ordered it be served consecutively to the Colorado case.

A Kansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman says Bell hadn’t yet begun serving the life term he received for Ladd’s stabbing when he died last month in a Colorado prison. He was 62.