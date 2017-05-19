Golden Belt Disaster Relief Fund activated to help local residents

Due to the significant amount of damage from Tuesday night’s tornado in Barton County, Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) has activated the Golden Belt Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund’s purpose is to collect donations and to partner with local agencies to provide shelter, clean-up assistance, clothing, and other resources and relief to the victims of area storms. It is activated when a serious disaster occurs in the GBCF’s service area of Barton, Pawnee, Rush or Stafford counties.

This time the fund seeks to address the needs of residents in/around Pawnee Rock and rural Barton County who were affected by the tornado. By partnering directly with local agencies and government the fund will directly benefit residents impacted by the recent storms and those most in need of assistance.

“We are fortunate to live in communities where neighbors help neighbors,” Christy Tustin, executive director of the foundation stated, “The GBCF will begin making grants to help as soon as donations are received.”

All funds collected will be used locally to give resources and relief to those in need in the communities and rural areas of Barton County. Assistance will be given as grants to local communities or organizations that are helping those affected by the storm.

Donations are tax deductible, as allowed by law, and may be made by:

Mailing your donation to GBCF, P.O. Box 1911, Great Bend, KS 67530

Bring your donation to the GBCF office, 1307 Williams St., Great Bend, Kansas

Give online at goldenbeltcf.org/donate (specify ‘disaster relief’ in the List Fund(s) field – online processing and transaction fees may apply)