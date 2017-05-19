Cop Shop (5/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/18)

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:30 p.m. a report of an accident at an unknown location was made from 288 N. Washington Avenue.

Utility Problems

At 4:33 p.m. utility problems were reported at Finer Mobile Home Park, 5501 9th Street.

At 6:21 p.m. a power pole issue was reported in the 10 block of NE 190 Road in Hoisington.

At 6:35 p.m. a broken utility pole was reported in the 800 block of SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

5/19

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:08 a.m. an accident was reported at Highway 281 & NW 50 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/18)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:02 a.m. Al Horner reported someone entering the building at 924 Main Street through a door in the alley and stealing power tools. Total loss is $1,000.00.

Sick Person

At 11:53 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:30 p.m. report of someone damaging her window at 5701 Hemlock Dr. was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:59 p.m. Dylan Gowdy was making a U-turn in the 1100 block of Morton and struck Leesa Maupin’s vehicle that was southbound.

Structure Fire

At 4:20 p.m. a fire alarm was reported at 5101 Timber Creek.

Injury Accident

At 4:35 p.m. Calvin Marsh was westbound in the 2100 block of 10th Street and lost control and struck Zelda Milner’s vehicle that was eastbound.

Overdose / Poisoning (Ingestion)

At 6:22 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3627 24th Street.