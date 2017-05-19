Cleanup begins from Thursday’s tornadoes in Kansas

SALINA -Thursday’s storm brought heavy rain, large hail, high winds, funnel clouds and seven tornadoes to Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service there were two tornadoes in Barton County.

One was 3 miles north of Great Bend and another approximately one mile southwest of the city. Two were reported in Barber County, one in Pawnee County northwest of Larned, another south of the town of Seward in Stafford County

A tornado one mile west of the airport in Salina did the most damage.

The Salina Speedway, 2841 S Burma Road, reported heavy damage to buildings and track equipment. The roof of the press box had been partially blown off and the catch fence on the north side of the track was pushed over. Power line poles had also been broken off down Burma Road.

Westar Energy reported 1200 Saline County customers without power following the storm.

The National Weather service reported hail across the state Thursday night. In addition, many communities reported street flooding and damage to trees.

The cleanup will begin on Friday in preparation for more severe weather is in the forecast.